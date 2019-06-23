LA JOLLA (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in San Diego County on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to a radio call of shots being fired in the 7500 block of Draper Avenue in La Jolla.

When they arrived on scene, they located the woman and a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

The male remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Two other victims were located at the scene, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were also transported to the hospital. They were said to be in stable condition. Both are 19.

Although detectives are still in the early stages of their investigation, preliminary information reveals that the victims were at a party at a home in the 7500 block of Cuvier Street when a light-colored sedan drove north in the alley and began to fire rounds at the victims.

The deceased’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with more information about this case was urged to call the Homicide Unit of the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2293.