



— California state officials want to make sure that you’re buying pot legally.

To that end, they kicked off the “Get #WeedWise” campaign, which is aimed to encourage users to buying marijuana from reliable, and licensed dispensaries.

Authorities say they want to ensure that people remain safe. But they also want to stop millions of dollars of lost tax revenue.

The two-year campaign also serves as a warning to illegal pot shops.

“This public education campaign is the first to focus on educating consumers about the differences between cannabis purchased from licensed retailers and that from illegal businesses,” said Lori Ajax, Chief of the Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Ajax added, “We believe that this campaign will directly impact consumer safety by clarifying that only cannabis purchased from licensed retailers has met the state’s safety standards, while sending a clear message to unlicensed businesses that they need to get licensed or shut down.”

Click here to verify the legal status of a cannabis business.