



– Another horse died Saturday at Santa Anita Park, marking the 30th horse fatality at the track since Dec. 26.

American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after injuring its leg Saturday morning while exercising on the main track.

American Currency is the fourth horse trained by Jerry Hollendorfer that has died this season at the track.

According to The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, Hollendorfer “is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

Racing at Santa Anita was temporarily suspended in February – following the 19th horse death — and again for most of March – following the 21st horse death — so experts could conduct testing on the park’s three tracks – the main, training and turf tracks — to try and pinpoint the issue. None of the horse deaths have occurred on the training track.

On March 31, just two days after racing had resumed, a 5-year-old gelding named Arms Runner had to be euthanized after being injured during a race when he fell following a collision with another horse while both were transitioning from the turf course to dirt.

In April, a series of new measures were put in place to bolster horse safety, including restriction on medicating before racing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for a temporary end to horse races at Santa Anita Park after two more horses were euthanized earlier this month.

“I continue to be troubled by the horse deaths at Santa Anita Park,” Newsom said. “Enough is enough.”

Newsom went on to say that there shouldn’t be any races until the horses are examined by independent veterinarians and found fit to compete.

According to documents obtained by CBS2’s David Goldstein, 36 additional horses had to be euthanized after racing or training accidents at Santa Anita last year.

Santa Anita’s racing season was scheduled to end tomorrow, June 23.