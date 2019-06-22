LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The MLB Friday released its list of finalists for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Getting the most fan votes in the first round for the National League was Cody Bellinger, first basemen and outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. With 3.7 million votes, he edged out Christian Yelich, an outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers. Bellinger also received the most votes of any player in the first round.

In the American League, seven-time All-Star Mike Trout received 3.4 million votes. The center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels is bidding for an Angels franchise record seventh consecutive fan-elected start.

Each position’s finalists consists of the players with the three highest vote totals as of Friday. The top nine outfielders in each league have been grouped for the final round of voting.

Voting for the final round of the starter election runs from 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 1 p.m. Thursday. The starters for each position will be announced June 27.

The All-Star Games’ pitchers and reserves will be announced June 30.

Check out the full list of finalists below:

American League:

Catcher:

Robinson Chirinos (Astros)

James McCann (White Sox)

Gary Sánchez (Yankees)

First Base

C.J. Cron (Twins)

Carlos Santana (Indians)

Luke Voit (Yankees)

Second Base:

José Altuve (Astros)

Tommy La Stella (Angels)

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa (Astros)

Jorge Polanco (Twins)

Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

Third Base:

Alex Bregman (Astros)

Hunter Dozier (Royals)

Gio Urshela (Yankees)

Outfield:

Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

Michael Brantley (Astros)

Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Austin Meadows (Rays)

Josh Reddick (Astros)

Eddie Rosario (Twins)

George Springer (Astros)

Mike Trout (Angels)

Designated Hitter

Nelson Cruz (Twins)

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Hunter Pence (Rangers)

National League:

Catcher:

Willson Contreras (Cubs)

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

Brian McCann (Braves)

First Base:

Josh Bell (Pirates)

Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second Base:

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Ketel Marte (D-backs)

Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

Shortstop:

Javier Báez (Cubs)

Trevor Story (Rockies)

Dansby Swanson (Braves)

Third Base:

Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Kris Bryant (Cubs)

Josh Donaldson (Braves)

Outfield:

Ronald Acuña Jr.(Braves)

Albert Almora Jr. (Cubs)

Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

Charlie Blackmon (Rockies)

Jason Heyward (Cubs)

Nick Markakis (Braves)

Joc Pederson (Dodgers)

Kyle Schwarber (Cubs)

Christian Yelich (Brewers)