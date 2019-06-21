



A brand new season of the hit reality show Big Brother returns to CBS on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).

Big Brother will once again have three episodes per week as Houseguests compete for a shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Following the premiere, BB will be broadcast Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM) with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM.

Check out the video above for a full tour of the new house hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and be sure to tune in this coming Tuesday, June 25th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.