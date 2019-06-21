



– A woman snapped photos of a rat after it fell from the ceiling at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Westchester Thursday, forcing the restaurant to close.

Alisha Norman was attending a Women’s World Cup game at Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 6081 Center Dr., when she captured pictures of the rat after it had fallen onto a table.

In a statement provided to CBS2 Friday, Buffalo Wild Wings blamed “significant construction” that’s currently taking place at the outdoor mall where the restaurant is located for causing the incident.

Buffalo Wild Wings has since closed the restaurant for “cleaning and sanitization.”

“The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate,” the statement read. “The center where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction and we are confident it was directly related. We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area.”

There’s no word on when the restaurant will open or whether Los Angeles County health officials will be taking any action.