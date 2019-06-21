RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a month-old newborn has been found safe in Riverside after being kidnapped by his father out of Kentucky.

Antwon French, 34, also known as Markell Moore, allegedly abducted his 5-week-old daughter Ammiyah on May 17 and fled the state in a gray Nissan Altima. Police were tipped off that French was believed to be in the city of Riverside Thursday.

French was seen leaving an apartment in the 5800 block of Lochmoor Drive in the Sycamore Highlands neighborhood and was detained just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found the newborn unharmed in a car seat, hidden in a rear bedroom closet.

The baby girl has been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

French was arrested and booked on outstanding warrants, including a felony warrant for custodial interference out of Fayette County in Kentucky and one for possession of a sawed-off shotgun out of Georgia. He is being held without bail as he awaits extradition back to Kentucky.