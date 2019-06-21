



– Authorities are searching for at least one suspect in the shooting death of a man in Harbor City Thursday morning.

At around 11:40 a.m., 32-year-old John Albert Franco was shot near a bus bench at the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Vermont Avenue. Officers responded to a 911 call to find him lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Franco died at the scene, police said.

There is no word on a motive in his killing, although police at the scene told CBS2 it may be gang-related. The number of suspects being sought is unclear.

Investigators received multiple descriptions from witnesses of a getaway vehicle, police disclosed, but are trying to narrow down an accurate description. No surveillance video was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call LAPD detectives at 310-726-7889 or 310-726-7884.