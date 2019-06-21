LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Friday formally charged a man with the fatal shooting of his uncle as well as beating his grandmother and shooting his mom twice with a shotgun.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Tyree Dubois Jones, 34, with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The charges include allegations that he intentionally used a firearm to cause great bodily harm and death, caused great bodily injury upon a person more than 70-years-old and committed the crimes while out on bail on another case.

Jones was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in the LA County Superior Court, Inglewood branch.

Authorities allege that Jones shot his mother Wednesday evening twice with a shotgun at her home near 105th Street and Budlong Avenue. They say Jones than walked to his uncle’s house next door and fatally shot him. Officials said Jones then went to his grandmother’s house, adjacent to his uncle’s property, and punched and kicked her multiple times.

Police arrested him at the scene.

His uncle, Ivan Harge, was declared dead at the scene. Officials said Jones’ mother and grandmother were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 96 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Prosecutors requested a bail of more than $6 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau.

Jones also faces charges in a 2018 case involving f one felony count of criminal threat with an allegation of using a firearm, one misdemeanor count each of exhibiting a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.