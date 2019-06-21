



— Funeral services for a slain Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy will be held Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says the funeral for Joseph Solano will take place at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in downtown Los Angeles beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the church services.

Joseph Solano was shot in the back of the head — in what officials believe was an unprovoked random attack — on the evening of June 10 while he was on line waiting to order food at an Alhambra Jack in the Box. He died two days later. He was a 13-year veteran of the force.

Rhett McKenzie Nelson, 30, was charged June 13 for killing Solano along with two counts of robbery for allegedly carrying out two Long Beach heists hours after the killings. Nelson is also accused of killing 31-year-old Dmitry Alekseyevich Kolstov. Nelson was jailed without bail.

On the day of the service, all westbound lanes of Temple Street will be closed between Grand Avenue and Hill Street as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. Eastbound lanes will remain open until about 7:30 a.m., when Temple Street will be closed in both directions between Grand and Hill. All north- and southbound lanes of Hill Street will be closed between Temple and Ord streets beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs is collecting donations on behalf of Solano’s family. Donations can be made to the ALADS CARES program at 2 Cupania Circle, Monterey Park, CA,

91755.

