The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Duke freshman was drafted as the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson will be the center of the team’s rebuild, which begins in earnest when the team sends Anthony Davis to the Lakers in a deal expected to close July 6.

The Lakers, who spent much of the previous weekend making moves, didn’t have a pick before draft day. But after a late trade with the Orlando Magic, the team acquired 18-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker, the 46th overall pick in exchange for cash and a future draft pick.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound guard from Iowa State averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season.

The team tweeted Horton-Tucker “joins the #LakeShow as an 18-year-old full of potential.”

As for the Clippers, they picked up the 27th overall draft pick in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets acquiring Mfiondu Kabengele, a 21-year-old forward from Florida State.

In exchange for the pick, the Clippers gave the Nets a second-round pick in this year’s draft and will give the team a protected first-round pick in next year’s draft.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Kabengele, nephew of Dikembe Mutombo, averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season.

The Clippers also picked up 22-year-old Terance Mann, also from Florida State, as the 48th overall draft pick.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard started three of his four seasons with the Seminoles where he averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

