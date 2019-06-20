



— Police want to talk to four people in connection with the theft of statue of Marilyn Monroe that was perched at the top of the Ladies of Hollywood gazebo in the heart of Hollywood.

The LAPD released surveillance video images of three men and a woman in connection with the Sunday night theft of the bronze-colored figure of the Hollywood siren in her iconic pose from the film “Some Like It Hot.”

The community alert from the LAPD identified two men as suspects in connection with the theft. Police say the first suspect scaled the Hollywood Gateway landmark, cut off the Marilyn Monroe “weather pane” from the top, and fled the scene with it.

The sculpture was believed to be put into a white bag with a black star on it, while the equipment to cut off the sculpture was kept in a black backpack.

A second suspect was caught on surveillance video carrying the white bag.

Both suspects are described as white men between 20 to 25 years old with brown hair. The first suspect is 6 feet tall, about 180 pounds, has a beard and wore the black backpack. The second suspect has long hair, is about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds and carried the white bag.

The alert also included the images of a man and a woman who were called persons of interest. It’s not clear if or how they were involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identities of any of the people included in the alert can contact LAPD Hollywood detectives Paul Hendry or Oldfield at (213) 972-2943 or email 37599@lapd.online.