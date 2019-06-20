CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A private track coach in West L.A. has been arrested on allegations he sexually battered one of the athletes he trained.

Conrad Avondale Mainwaring. (LAPD)

Conrad Avondale Mainwaring, 67, was taken into custody Wednesday on one count of sexual battery, according to Los Angeles police.

Mainwaring coached at several tracks throughout West L.A., police disclosed.

Mainwaring sexually battered a male athlete “under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training,” police said in a news release.

He is being held on $1 million bail, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records.

Anyone with information on the case can contact LAPD detectives at 213-486-6910 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

