



– A suspect was arrested after several gunshots were reported in an Oxnard neighborhood Thursday morning, prompting a short standoff.

At 9:25 a.m., Oxnard police responded to reports from several neighbors of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Victoria Avenue.

Responding officers also heard several more shots as they were arriving on scene, police said. Officers surrounded the home where the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside and asked the public to avoid the area.

Surrounding streets were shut down and nearby Naval Base Ventura County closed its Victoria Gate entrance on Port Hueneme.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 11:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt. The suspect’s name and the circumstances of the incident were not confirmed.

Victoria Avenue was shut down in both directions between Ketch Avenue and Wooley Road.

https://twitter.com/NBVCCalifornia/status/1141762434249527296