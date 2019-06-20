CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Over the past three weeks, more than 1,000 small earthquakes have hit Southern California — mostly in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Some are calling the region’s increased seismic activity “swarmageddon,” but seismologist Lucy Jones told the Los Angeles Times that the small quakes don’t mean the big one is more or less likely. According to Jones, there’s only a 5% chance that any single quake will be followed by a larger one.

But experts still encourage Southern California residents to prepare since it will happen, though they don’t know when or where.

According to the Earthquake Country Alliance, there are four steps people can take before an earthquake hits:

  1. Secure your space by securing items that can move
  2. Create a disaster plan that includes a communication plan
  3. Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations
  4. Organize important documents and consider insurance

Get more information about earthquake safety on the ECA’s website.

