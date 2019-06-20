MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — A man was seen opening water bottles in a Mission Viejo grocery store, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

An employee spotted the suspicious activity Monday at about 2:30 p.m. at an unidentified store bordering Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita. The employee confronted the man, who ran out of the store and left in a white SUV, Orange County sheriff’s officials said.

Video of the incident shows him removing the lids off some water bottles, but authorities didn’t say if he did anything else.

As a safety reminder, carefully examine all food product packaging. Don’t purchase products if the packaging is open, torn, or damaged. If you suspect product tampering at home, report to your local PD. OCSD’s non-emergency line is 949-770-6011 or 714-647-7000 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) June 19, 2019

Store employees removed as many as 10 cases of water from shelves as a precaution. Sheriff’s officials say several were collected as evidence to determine if the water was contaminated in some way.

The man was described as being in his late 20 to early 30s, about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with a beard and wearing a bright orange shirt and blue jeans.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was a reminder to carefully examine all food product packaging and pass on products with packaging that is open, torn or damaged.