Filed Under:110 Freeway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dashcam footage caught a pedestrian walking in the middle of the 110 Freeway Thursday morning.

A driver named JD Raimer posted the video to Instagram that showed a man casually walking in the number 1 lane of the freeway at around 8:40 a.m. during the morning rush of traffic.

According to Raimer, the pedestrian had headphones in and was walking down the freeway without a care in the world.

The caption of the video read, “Only in LA will you find a guy walking down the number 1 lane of the 110 N during rush hour and that’s not the reason it’s bumper to bumper traffic!”

According to Raimer drivers were simply driving around the pedestrian and continuing with their morning commutes.

