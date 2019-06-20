LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dashcam footage caught a pedestrian walking in the middle of the 110 Freeway Thursday morning.
A driver named JD Raimer posted the video to Instagram that showed a man casually walking in the number 1 lane of the freeway at around 8:40 a.m. during the morning rush of traffic.
According to Raimer, the pedestrian had headphones in and was walking down the freeway without a care in the world.
The caption of the video read, “Only in LA will you find a guy walking down the number 1 lane of the 110 N during rush hour and that’s not the reason it’s bumper to bumper traffic!”
According to Raimer drivers were simply driving around the pedestrian and continuing with their morning commutes.