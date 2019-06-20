WILLOWBROOK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday released video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Willowbrook, one day after the victim’s family filed a claim for damages against the county.

The June 6 incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13000 block of San Pedro Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were given information about the victim, 24-year-old Ryan Twyman, who was under investigation for felony weapons charges. A search warrant was executed in April of this year that the LASD said implicated him in the illegal possession of the weapons. Twyman wasn’t home at the time of the search.

On the day of the shooting, patrol deputies used the information they had received earlier from a detective about an area where Twyman was said to frequent along with the make and model of his car. When they pulled into the parking lot, they saw a vehicle matching the description.

The video, which can be seen in-full below, shows the deputies leave their vehicle and approach Twyman’s vehicle on foot with their weapons drawn. According to LASD, Twyman was in the driver’s seat and an adult male was in the passenger seat.

After a deputy opened the rear passenger door of Twyman’s vehicle, the video shows the vehicle turning on and accelerating backward out of the parking spot with the rear passenger door open. The deputies then opened fire on the vehicle.

Twyman sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the sheriff’s department, the passenger of the vehicle was uninjured and was released after being interviewed.

In total, the sheriff’s department says the two deputies fired approximately 34 rounds during the incident.

The sheriff’s department called the release of the video a highly-proactive step, and asked for the community’s patience as the investigation continues.

But members of the community want action.

A press release issued by the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable called for an independent probe of the incident by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The group also called for Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey to prosecute the deputies in the killing of Twyman.

“The facts are clear in the Twyman killing,” the group said in a statement. “He was unarmed, posed no threat to deputies, was compliant and was not charged with any crime.”

Twyman’s family is planning to hold a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the fatal shooting.