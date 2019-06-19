VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Several people were hospitalized in DUI crash on Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys.

A car and an SUV were involved in a head-on crash on Victory Boulevard at Kester Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. At least three people have been taken to hospitals with major injuries.

One of the people taken to the hospital was the driver of a white SUV. Police say she will be treated for her injuries, then arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The gray car’s engine compartment was smashed in and left in the middle of Victory Boulevard, surrounded by a large debris field. The white SUV, which apparently ricocheted onto the sidewalk in front of an apartment building, its engine compartment also smashed in.

Crews are working to clear the scene and reopen the roadway before the morning rush hour.