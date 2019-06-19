LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies will host a fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for the family of Deputy Joseph Solano, who was fatally shot in the head in a random attack at a fast food restaurant.

Solano, 50, was off-duty when he was shot June 10 at Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra. He died two days later.

The 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s department is survived by his longtime girlfriend, a son and a stepdaughter.

The fundraiser, which was organized by the sheriff’s department’s Temple Station, starts at 11:30 a.m. at Temple City Park, 5939 Golden West Ave. For a suggested $10 donation, attendees can get a combination of Mexican food from Baja Cali Fish & Tacos.

— Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) June 18, 2019

All proceeds go to Solano’s family, sheriff’s officials said.

A Utah man has been charged in Solano’s death, which prosecutors say was the end of a crime spree stretching from San Diego that included a string of armed robberies and another murder in Los Angeles. Rhett Nelson, 30, was arrested June 11 in Long Beach and faces two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree robbery.