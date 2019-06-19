



— An effort to recall Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to kick off this morning.

A group of residents upset over the increase in the city’s homeless population plan to formally begin their drive with a press conference announcing the filing of a formal notice of intention with the city clerk. In order to have the effort certified, the group will need to collect nearly 315,000 signatures from registered Los Angeles voters.

“The homeless situation is in a state of emergency, and everything that we’ve done has not worked,” Alexandra Datig, the leader of the recall effort, told City News Service. “At this point, I think we need an intervention, and we need to recall this mayor.”

Datig created a website that posts news clips about the homelessness crisis in the city. She also uses the platform to outline the reasons she believes Garcetti should be removed from office.

Bill Carrick, a campaign consultant for Garcetti, said the recall effort is nothing more than a “political game.” He insisted the mayor has made an effort to address the homelessness crisis.

“The mayor has invested time, effort, energy and focus to try and deal with what is a city crisis,” Carrick said. “To play games with a stunt-driven recall is just unfortunate.”

Datig, who works as a consultant, said she started the drive after the recent release of numbers showing the city’s homeless population increased by 16% over the past year. The countywide homeless population rose by 12%.

“I’ve seen the crisis (expand) because I work and live downtown,” she said. “… Everyone is overwhelmed.”

As of Tuesday, more than 8,000 people signed an online petition in favor of removing Garcetti on Change.org, but this petition carries no weight with the clerk’s office.

