



— Another victim came forward with accusations against a former University of California Los Angeles doctor.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a 44-year-old cancer patient is suing UCLA and Dr. James Heaps claiming the gynecologist assaulted her during two years of treatment.

At least 22 women have come forward with allegations against Heaps who last week pleaded not guilty to criminal charges involving two patients.

According to the university, Heaps retired from UCLA last year after an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and billing irregularities. The allegations came from two women Heaps treated in 2017 and 2018.

Following the investigation, the university said it removed Heaps from clinical practice and reported him to the Medical Board of California and law enforcement.

“Sexual abuse in any form is unacceptable and represents an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship,” a statement from the university said. “We are deeply sorry that a former UCLA physician violated our policies and standards, our trust and the trust of his patients.”

According to the university, Heaps worked with the school for nearly 30 years treating students and non-students.

The university is encouraging former patients who have concerns about care received by Heaps to contact a third-party patient assistance hotline at 888-961-9273.

Heaps denies any wrongdoing.