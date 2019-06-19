LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A grisly discovery in the Cahuenga Pass wreaked havoc on morning traffic out of Hollywood Wednesday.

A Sigalert was issued for all lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway at Mulholland at about 5:45 a.m. after a body was found in lanes.

The northbound lanes were shut down and traffic diverted off the freeway at Barham Boulevard, causing a backup all the way to Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood. Two left lanes re-opened just before 6 a.m., but the California Highway Patrol says three right lanes will be closed for an unknown duration.

It’s not clear if the body was from a collision.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.