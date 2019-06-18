WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The West Hollywood City Council Monday approved the extension of recreational cannabis licenses for the city’s four original dispensaries in a 4-1 vote.

Employees from MedMen and the other three original dispensaries say they have built most of their client base selling recreational marijuana using temporary licenses issued last year. But after not being awarded permanent licenses through a competitive process, the dispensaries took their fight to city council.

Supporters for the dispensaries came out too, speaking in favor of the extensions.

“I’ve been going to these four shops for 20 years, since I’ve lived in West Hollywood,” said one resident. “And now you’re telling these four people that none of the marijuana shops here got licenses for recreational. And if they don’t get it, they die. All four of them.”

The permits have been extended indefinitely, according to Morgan Sokol who is in charge of government affairs for MedMen.

“We’re excited for our employees, and we’re excited to continue to serve our customers,” Sokol said.