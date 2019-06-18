



Morongo recently announced the addition of three all-new dining experiences to their award-winning restaurant lineup: Good Times Café, Pink Coffee, and Fiesta Taco.

At Good Times Café, the good times are rolling 24 hours a day! This restaurant is a creative take on California’s gastropub culture. The adventurous menu takes guests on a “culinary roadtrip” inspired by cuisine from across the country. Start your day sunny-side-up with a hearty breakfast, and keep on cruisin’ through the night with an eclectic menu of inventive craft beers, masterfully mixed cocktails, and brewhouse bistro favorites like crisp, handmade brick-oven pizzas.

Evoking the classic Parisian corner café, Pink Coffee is the perfect blend of old-world charm and modern chic. Whether it’s the rich aroma of their bold signature roast coffee, the buttery crackle of a fresh, flaky croissant, or the indulgent sweetness of velvety, house made gelato, Morongo’s Pink Coffee is sure to satisfy.

And adding color to Morongo’s Food Court is Fiesta Taco! When guests dine at Fiesta Taco, they can expect nothing less than the fresh, colorful, and lively ingredients that are a hallmark of traditional Mexican cuisine. From organic corn tortillas to farm-fresh vegetables, handmade salsas and the high quality meats used to create Carne Asada and Al Pastor, they are creating simple, uncomplicated and amazingly delicious Mexican food.

