HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A statue of Marilyn Monroe, in her iconic “Some Like It Hot” pose, has been stolen from atop the Ladies of Hollywood gazebo.

The small figure sat atop a silver gazebo held up by statues of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West, and Anna Mae Wong on the corner of Hollywood and La Brea. It was reported stolen at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, and detectives and forensics experts have been poring over the Hollywood landmark since.

The gazebo, which celebrates women in film from different cultures who brought change to the film industry, is a popular attraction for fans, especially those who admire Marilyn Monroe.

Authorities hope fingerprints recovered at the site will lead them to a suspect and help them recover the statue.