LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A helicopter that went missing has been found at a crash site on Catalina Island, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed one person has died in the crash, which left a debris field on the west end of the island, according to fire officials.

No other details were immediately released.

Video captured by LASD rescue crews showed the crash site from a distance.

VIDEO #LASD Air Rescue 5 and LASD Ocean Rescue III on scene at Catalina Island. Air Rescue 5 is over the location of the helicopter crash site. pic.twitter.com/CmqH6COb0Z — SEB (@SEBLASD) June 18, 2019

This is a breaking news event. Check back for updates.