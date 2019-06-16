



— Cars, signed posters, movie memorabilia and even a painting of his favorite horse, all sold big this weekend at an auction of property once owned by movie star Burt Reynolds.

“Property from the Estate of Burt Reynolds” was held over two days by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The popular leading man died last September.

Bidders participated in person, online and by phone. Many of the items went for 20, 30 and 40 times what collectors thought they would go for.

According to the auction house, the top sale was a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am custom built by Bandit Movie Cars for Reynolds and his business partner, Gene Kennedy. The car, synonymous with the “Smokey and the Bandit” series of movies went for $317,500.

The car — the last Trans Am Reynolds owned — was a replica of the one used in the films because all the original cars were destroyed.

A custom painted 2014 Cadillac ATS sold for $41,600. It comes adorned with a Florida State University Seminole mural and stripes, and license plate that reads “22FSU” — Reynolds jersey number when he played football there.

Collectors, though, couldn’t get enough of “Smokey.”

The original 386 page script — signed by Reynolds from the 1977 Universal film — sold for $37,500; nearly nineteen times its original starting estimate of $2,000. Reynolds’ signed Smokey and the Bandit scanner and CB radio sold for $ $25,000, well over its estimate of $2,000-$4,000, Reynolds’ own 35mm film copy of his most famous film sold for a whopping $21,875 (well over its original estimate of $300).

A portrait of Reynolds’ favorite horse titled “Cartouche,” sold for $22,400 — other items included a Farrah Fawcett sculpture which sold for $12,500 as well as many of Reynolds’ cowboy boots, western shirts and hats, prints of his famous/infamous Cosmopolitan centerfold, original leather bound film and television scripts, artwork, wardrobe, personalized license plates, drivers’ licenses and passports and furniture.

For more information about Julien’s Auctions, click here.