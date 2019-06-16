Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Compton.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says the shooting unfolded in the 600 block of Butler Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.
It was then that deputies responded to a call regarding a “gunshot victim.” When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim lying on the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victim died at the scene.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 as the investigation was ongoing.