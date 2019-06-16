HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 6-year-old child remained in critical condition on Sunday, a day after being struck by a vehicle in Highland.

The crash happened just after 9:10 p.m. in the 26400 block of 9th Street.

It was there that authorities say the child was struck in a residential driveway.

First responders rendered aid to the child, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At last word, the child was undergoing surgery.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Deputy M. Kassis from the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793 ext. 203.