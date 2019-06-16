LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — O.J. Simpson made his debut on Twitter this week, which also happened to be the 25th anniversary of the murders of Ron Goldman and of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Thanks to all my new followers. Love learning how to use Twitter. pic.twitter.com/J4JnN59yKl — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 16, 2019

In a new Tweet, Simpson says he will be using the social media platform to get his side of the story out there.

“You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they wanted to say about me with no accountability,” Simpson said. “But now, I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight.”

Wednesday marked 25 years since the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Both were viciously murdered outside of her Brentwood home in June of 1994.

After an infamous freeway police chase, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with the killings. His nearly 9-month trial – dubbed the trial of the century – ended in the former football star’s acquittal.

“The biggest impact of the O.J. case is all of a sudden the courtroom, trials became a spectator sport,” said law professor Laurie Levenson who served as the trial’s legal analyst for CBS News.

She believes the case forever changed the public’s perception of the legal system.

“For a lot of people, this was the first time, if they hadn’t sat as a juror, that they actually saw what happened in the courtroom,” she said. “And much of it bothered them. The issues of race bothered them. The celebrity lawyers bothered them. The theatrics bothered them and we’re still dealing with the effects of that.”

While O.J. Simpson was found liable in a civil court case, no one was ever convicted criminally for Nicole and Ron’s murders. Their killings today are still officially listed as unsolved.