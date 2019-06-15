LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles International Airport has announced new lane closures as preparation for the People Mover construction begins.

According to the airport, all three inner traffic lanes on the arrivals level will be closed between Terminal 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal during overnight hours for the week.

The construction will focus on the terminal that will be connected to LAX’s Automated People Mover West Station.

According to officials at Los Angeles World Airports, the construction will take place during lower-traffic times and will continue through June 22 from 12:30 to 6:30 a.m.

The crosswalk between the Bradley terminal and Parking Structure 3 and the taxi zone in that area will also be closed.

The closures are planned during “off-peak hours” to minimize traffic delays, according to LAWA officials.

The People Mover is scheduled to be completed in 2023 and will feature six stations that connect terminals to off-site parking areas, drop-off and pick-up locations, a rental car facility and the regional light rail system.

