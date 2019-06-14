



– A Moreno Valley man captured on camera a trio of wild burros in a neighbor’s yard, one of whom was apparently about to give birth.

Joshua Murcray posted the images Thursday of three burros next to a residential driveway in the area of Sunnymeade Ranch Drive and Lake Road, where he says he heard one of the animals “moaning” and “about to have us a baby!”.

“Anyone know an animal midwife?” he asked on the Facebook post.

But according to Murcray, no baby ever arrived, and after spending the night in his yard, the burros made their way out of the area.

Murcray says he’s not sure where they went but he will “look for them again” Friday night.