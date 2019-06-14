



– A 65-year-old man was left unconscious after being badly beaten and then having his bike stolen at a bus stop in Buena Park Wednesday morning in an attack which was caught on surveillance video. The suspect remains at large.

The attack occurred at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at a bus stop at Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, according to Buena Park police.

Witnesses told police the male suspect shoved the victim to the ground and then kicked and stomped on his head. A portion of the assault was captured on surveillance video from a passing bus.

The suspect then stole the victim’s and rode away eastbound on Orangethorpe Avenue, police said.

Witnesses said the two men were involved in an argument prior to the attack. However, what exactly provoked the assault is unclear.

As of Thursday, police said the victim is in critical but stable condition, but he remains unconscious however.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 35 years of age, 5-foot-10 with a large build and light hair in a bun. He has facial hair, glasses, and was wearing a green and gray Converse sports jacket with the number 8 on the back. The stolen bike was red.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should call police at 714-562-3901.