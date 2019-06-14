LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Overnight lane closures for the arrivals level of LAX are scheduled to start Friday.

All three inner traffic lanes on the lower level will be closed between Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal during overnight hours. The closure is part of the automated people mover West Station coming to LAX.

The closures will be in effect from 12:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and will last through June 22.

The crosswalk between the Bradley terminal and Parking Structure 3 and the taxi zone in that area will also be closed, with signs posted to guide pedestrians to the next available taxi zone.

The people mover is slated to open in 2023 and will connect the terminals to six stations, a new off-site parking facilities, drop-off and pick-up locations, a rental car facility and the regional light rail system.