LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department on Friday released four photos of a suspect they say sexually battered as many as four women.

The alleged sexual batteries all happened on Wednesday, police said.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Cristy Fajardo spoke to tourists near the Peterson Automotive Museum where one of the incidents allegedly took place.

Police said some of the incidents happened in the victim’s homes.

Authorities also told her they believe there are more victims.

The alleged crimes all took place between Wilshire and Olympic within hours of each other, officials said.

Mary Chan from San Pedro says she is always watchful.

“You just have to be aware and mindful. I think that’s probably the best,” Chan said. “Awareness is all we can do.”

Another woman is prepared.

“Girls, always have your pepper spray,” says Amanda Carvarho. She and her friends say they will stick together while walking.

Police were concerned enough about the suspect to tweet out four photos of him.

Authorities said the suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to give the LAPD a call.