Comments
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer was injured in a collision with a minivan Friday morning in Van Nuys.
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer was injured in a collision with a minivan Friday morning in Van Nuys.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Hartland Street a little after 10 a.m.
The officer was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the minivan suffered minor injuries, but were not hospitalized, police said.
Van Nuys Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Victory Boulevard and Sherman Way as of noon.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.