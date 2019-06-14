



– The famous Langer’s Deli in Westlake is at the center of controversy after a female patron claims she was confronted by the restaurant’s owner for kissing another woman.

In a post on her social media accounts, the woman said she was eating at a booth in Langer’s Deli on June 8 when she shared a kiss with her female partner.

She said she was approached by the owner, Norm Langer, who she alleges told the couple he “can’t have this in his restaurant because some of the customers don’t understand.”

She and her partner subsequently left. The woman is calling for a boycott of the restaurant.

In an interview with CBS2 Thursday night, Langer didn’t deny the incident occurred, but said it had nothing to do with their sexual orientation. He said the restaurant prohibits “making out” – which applies to all couples because, he says, Langer’s is a family restaurant.

“My restaurant is open to all parties, everybody, no matter what your nationality and no matter what your sexual orientation, we welcome everybody,” Langer told CBS2.

Langer’s Deli first opened in 1947, founded by Norm’s father, Albert Langer, who passed away in 2007.