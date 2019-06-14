



– At least four people were injured, two of them critically, after a collision in Pomona Friday morning which left some of the victims trapped.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and Rio Rancho Road, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reports.

At least two people were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

Four people were rushed to Pomona Valley Medical Center, the fire department said. Two of them were in critical condition. Some of the victims may have been children, but that was not confirmed.

The circumstances of the crash and the number of vehicles involved were not immediately known.