



— Thomas House has been a regular at Rainbow Donuts in West Covina for more than 30 years.

He started going there with his wife and continued going after her death. Even after losing the ability to drive, House still made his daily trips to the donut shop with the help of friends in the community who offered him rides.

“Everybody has been so nice to me,” House said. “They made a new home for me after my wife died. Rainbow Donuts became my home.”

But after suffering a fall, House’s children decided it would be best if the 98-year-old World War II veteran moved to an assisted living facility in San Diego.

And with just a few days before he turns 99, the community came together to throw House a farewell birthday party at his beloved donut shop.

House said he will be back to celebrate his 100th birthday next year.