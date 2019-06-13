BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — President Trump has one less California property after his old Beverly Hills mansion was sold recently for $13.5 million.

The Trump Organization bought the property on North Canon Drive, across the street from the Beverly Hills Hotel, a decade ago for $7 million. The company is now run by the president’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

The 1927 Tudor-style mansion is 5,395 square feet and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a swimming pool out back. Sources familiar with the property told the Los Angeles Times that the house was previously a dark gray color, but was painted orange during Trump’s ownership.

The purchase was completed by a corporation that protects the identity of the buyer.

Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verde is Trump’s last property in the Los Angeles area.