LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — A woman who went missing Thursday after becoming separated from her hiking group near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest has been found.

Sung Mi Kim, 59, of Los Angeles, was last seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Buckhorn Campgrounds after becoming tired and falling behind the group of about 20 people she was hiking with, authorities said. Kim eventually became separated from the group, which got worried and reported her missing.

Montrose Search and Rescue looked for Kim by foot and from the air until midnight, even using a thermal camera when night fell. The search resumed at daylight Thursday with extra people to check off-trail areas. She was found just before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

Our CP just confirmed our missing hiker has been located by Air Rescue 5 and she is alive and hoisted onto the aircraft. Being evaluated by Sheriff Paramedics. @LASDHQ @SEBLASD . — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 13, 2019

Kim was not considered to be an experienced hiker. Her daughter Jane Kim said she also has a bad knee and has trouble walking.

“It’s been 18 hours and she just had one bottle of water, and her body has been very weak and she has not been eating well for the last few months, so that’s why I’m really, really worried about her,” she said.

Jane Kim and her friends joined the search Thursday morning.