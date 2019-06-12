



— An attorney who represents hundreds of victims of a former USC gynecologist is calling for the California attorney general to investigate USC and UCLA.

Attorney John Manly, who represents victims of former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, made his demand in the wake of a recent sexual abuse scandal involving longtime UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps.

Heaps was charged for sexual battery for exploitation of two female patients.

Manly said Lacey has a conflict of interest as she graduated from USC and has maintained ties with the university. Manly also said that it is imperative for Attorney General Becerra to investigate both situations to determine if officials or administrators violated the law in the cover-up of the scandal.

“It is clear to me that District Attorney [Jackie] Lacey has a conflict of interest and it is incumbent upon Attorney General Becerra to investigate the situation at USC as well as the situation at UCLA,” Manly said.

One of Heaps’ victims alleges she complained about his behavior in 2018, four years after UCLA received complaints about him.

According to Manly, the university did not disclose this fact and Heaps was dismissed in a secret proceeding, similar to USC’s dismissal of Tyndall at the crosstown school.

Lacey has not yet charged Tyndall, even after a yearlong investigation involving more than 700 women complaining of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

Manly referenced a UCLA statement in response to the scandal advising Heaps’ patients to contact third-party support resource, Praesidium, and said that any concerns relating to the treatment received by Heaps should contact the LAPD.