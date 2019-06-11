MOORPARK (CBSLA) — A truck driver was arrested on suspicion of drugs, being an unlicensed driver and having an active warrant for his arrest after his obviously fake license plate was spotted by a motorcycle officer in Moorpark.

The homemade plate, which had been attached to a tractor-trailer, was black with the number 9F30815 under the word “Califas” – a Chicano nickname for California. The haphazard black paint and misshapen numbers looked more like an attempt at a “fail cake” — a cake decorated look like a license plate, than an actual license plate.

Standard California license plates for commercial vehicles always have the full name of the state at the top, with the registration sticker on the right.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say a motorcycle office pulled over the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, possession of methamphetamine and being an unlicensed driver. Officials say the man, who was not identified, also had an active warrant for his arrest.

The tractor-trailer was towed from the scene because it was unsafe for driving, authorities said.