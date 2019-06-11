CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LAKE MATHEWS (CBSLA) – A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting in a gated community in Lake Mathews Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive after hearing of a domestic disturbance.

As deputies were investigating, a suspect shot at a deputy and struck him. The deputy was transported to a local hospital according to the Riverside County Sherrif’s Department.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound, said authorities.

The deputy was reported to be in stable condition

Riverside County Sherrif’s Department was investigating the situation.

