Comments
LAKE MATHEWS (CBSLA) – A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting in a gated community in Lake Mathews Tuesday night.
Deputies responded to the 17700 block of Cedarwood Drive after hearing of a domestic disturbance.
As deputies were investigating, a suspect shot at a deputy and struck him. The deputy was transported to a local hospital according to the Riverside County Sherrif’s Department.
Deputies returned fire and the suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound, said authorities.
The deputy was reported to be in stable condition
Riverside County Sherrif’s Department was investigating the situation.