SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two teenage girls were sexually assaulted just hours apart, near railroad tracks in Santa Ana, and police are investigating whether the attacks are connected.

A 17-year-old girl told police she was on her way home from summer classes at Century High School when she was attacked. She told police the two men who attacked her appeared to be transients.

“The limited info I have is that these people may have taken her to the track,” Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. “The detectives that specialize in this have not been able to sit down with her and figure out exactly where this occurred, even.”

She has been hospitalized, where she is being treated for her injuries and authorities are collecting DNA evidence.

Detectives and a bloodhound have focused on a stretch of tracks between Edinger and McFadden Avenue, a place where there are dozens of homeless encampments.

Twelve hours earlier, another teen – whose home is just feet from the tracks on Lincoln Avenue – woke up to find a man in her bed.

“He was rubbing my stomach in a circular motion under my shirt, then touched me on top of my private area on top of my shorts,” the 15-year-old girl said.

When the girl shouted to her mother for help, the man ran away. She described him as a man in his 20s or 30s who appeared to be “disheveled and dirty,” Bertagna said.

The girl says the man spoke English and told her someone dropped him off at her house. He apparently got in through an unlocked door.

“I mean, anything could have happened. Like, this man walked in – anything could have happened. He could have killed me in my sleep, killed my mom in her sleep,” she said.