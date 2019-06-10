



— Investigators are looking into a report that a young girl in a bathing suit was possibly kidnapped from in front of a Riverside apartment complex.

Witnesses called police to report the possible abduction in front of an apartment complex in the 6500 block of Doolittle Avenue at about 7:35 p.m. Sunday. The callers told police they had seen two men grabbing a young Hispanic girl and trying to put her in the trunk of their car, according to Riverside police.

“The juvenile may have fought with the subjects and they then forced her in the back seat of the car and drove away,” a statement from police said.

Surveillance video from the complex corroborated the report, police said.

The girl was described as between 10 and 15 years old, last seen wearing a red or pink “tankini” style swimsuit.

The possible kidnappers were both described as Hispanic men with short hair or shaved heads, black T-shirts, dark shorts, white socks and white shoes. One appeared to have a white image on the back of his shirt of the Mother Mary praying.

The car appeared to be a newer Nissan Altima or Maxima with chrome trim, black wheels, dark tinted windows, minor collision damage on the right rear quarter-panel and a California license plate that possible began with 7UH.

There have not been any reports of missing or runaway juveniles matching the possible victim’s description in this investigation, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brett Stenett at (951) 353-7213 or email bstennett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or email dmercadefe@riversideca.gov.