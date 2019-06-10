



– Dozens of firefighters were battling a massive fire which tore through a strip mall in North Hollywood Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. at a strip mall which houses about five businesses, including Tokyo Delves Sushi Bar and other restaurants, in the 5200 block of Lankershim Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Capt. Erik Scott.

Smoke and flames could be seen from miles around. There was no immediate word on a cause, although two people could be seen being put into handcuffs near the site of the fire.

The fire had extended into five businesses and the attic, Scott said.

“What we have here behind is a large row of one-story commercial buildings…very tall,” Scott told CBS2. “What we do have is approximately five of those businesses that are under flame-impingement at this point. We’ve called for waves of additional firefighters…this is what we call a major emergency structure fire.”

About 113 firefighters were battling the blaze. Firefighters were forced to take a defensive position and use heavy streams of water to try and contain the fire, which was still actively burning as of 6:45 a.m.

The attic was helping spread the fire between businesses, Scott explained, which are mostly restaurants.

“These are different types of businesses, from restaurants to pubs…they have a lot of different types of material inside — synthetics, tables, chairs — so there’s a heavy fire load inside. And at this point we’re having to do is pour water from the outside in.”

Lankershim Boulevard was shut down in both directions. Morning commuters were asked to stay away from the area, Scott said.

No injuries were reported.