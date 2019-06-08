LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Health officials have reported yet another case of measles involving someone who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport, this time during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

According to Public Health, an infectious person passed through the busy airport twice during Memorial Day Weekend in late May.

The patient in question was reportedly in the areas of Terminal 4 at Gate on May 26 and Tom Bradley International Terminal Remote Gate on May 28.

Officials are urging those who may have been present at the same time as the infectious person to check their immunization records and be vigilant of symptoms.

According to health officials, those present might be at risk of measles for up to 21 days following exposure.

People who develop possible symptoms, such as illness with a fever or an unexplained rash, should stay home and call their health care provider.