  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMCindy Crawford's Skincare Secrets
    11:00 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMThis is LA
    View All Programs
Filed Under:La Brea Tar Pits

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large puddle of tar encroached on the sidewalk and natural gas appeared to rise from the street of the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles Friday.

CBSLA’s Brittany Hopper was standing near the puddle located across the street from The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, a national natural landmark where tar has been seeping up from the ground for thousands of years.

When CBSLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, they said they were unaware of the situation.

The Page Museum, who reportedly runs the tar pits, has not been in contact regarding the situation.

As of Saturday morning, it was unclear if and when crews would begin to stop the tar from seeping out further.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s